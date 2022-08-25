Iowa City Liberty hopes to carry over momentum from strong finish in 2021

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Last October is when the Lightning started to put the pieces together, winning three out of their final four games. Even with their late push, Iowa City Liberty feels they still have something to prove this season.

“Yeah, we definitely do. We have to prove that we’re better than last year and make the playoffs,” senior running back and linebacker Trey Gregoire said. “We all thought we were better than a 3-6 last year. Now, we think everything will start clicking. "

“Just being aggressive. We were not as aggressive last year and I think we’re going to come out and surprise a lot of people,” senior tight end and linebacker Christian Barney said.

Going 0-5 was a rough start for first-year head coach James Harris. Heading into his second season at the helm, he feels this group is leaps ahead of where the team was at this time last season.

“It just took some time, honestly. We had a great team last year. Those short comings are all on me as the head coach, but I just think a year of being here, a year of understanding logistics, having relationships with these young guys, I’m really excited with where we’re at,” Harris said.

Expect new faces to take over a handful of skill positions, but the Lightning are hoping to strike early. They start with a cross-city rivalry against City High, who kept them off the scoreboard in their last meeting.

“Like the old Miami Hurricanes said, if you don’t want us to dance, keep us out of the end zone,” Harris said. “If we don’t want them to over-celebrate, we’ve got to take care of business and make sure we do our job,” he added.

“We all want revenge from last year,” said Gregoire. “No errors, no turnovers, be smart with the ball and we all need to play together as a team.”

The players said they won’t have any trouble bringing the energy for their season opener, especially in a venue like Kinnick Stadium.

“I’m really excited for it. I think there’s going to be a lot of people there and I’m just really excited to go out there and play,” Barney said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Gregoire added.

Iowa City Liberty and City High will play Friday night. That game will be televised on KCRG.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.