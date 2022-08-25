Facility dog heals clients at Tanager Place

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees at Tanager Place say the difference is like night and day after they got their first dog for animal-assisted therapy.

Mack came from Deafinitely Dogs, which trains therapy and facility dogs. The person who raised him as a puppy was a pharmaceutical rep, who frequently took him to doctors’ offices, and it became clear Mack was happy in a crowd.

“Mack had all the things that made him very close to growing up as a service dog...except for he’s super social,” said Lourette Vanourny, co-founder of Deafinitely Dogs. “Like, Mac is pretty sure that the world is here to meet him and that he should meet them.”

That’s how he found his way to Tanager Place, which helps kids with mental health and behavioral challenges.

“It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve probably ever seen, actually,” said Brooke Mohs, the Operations Manager for the in-patient program at Tanager Place.

Mack has only been working with clients for about two weeks now, but already he’s had a huge impact. Mohs shared just one example of a client who was comforted by Mack.

“She was waiting to see her psychiatrist, she was having a rough day, she’s had a rough handful of days,” said Mohs. “And Mack came in and she immediately started talking with about how, ‘I was just having a really bad day until I saw you and you just made me whole life better.’”

Mack’s handlers said having a therapy dog is a big commitment in terms of time and training. “One thing that is definitely underestimated is: what does a handler do,” said Mohs.

However, the acceptance and comfort Mack offers is worth all the effort.

Jenni Archibald, Executive Administrative Assistant at Tanager Place, said “It’s incredible. I mean, I knew that he’d make a difference, but until you witness it, you just don’t get it.”

