Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

DHS shuts down disinformation board

The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.
The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.(Source: DHS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.

The board was originally intended to coordinate the department’s activities related to fighting disinformation aimed at the U.S. public.

However, intense Republican-led backlash forced it to be put on hold back in May.

Nina Jankowicz, an expert on Russian disinformation, resigned at that time because the future of the board seemed uncertain.

GOP lawmakers accused her of being biased because of her past tweets on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the discredited Steele dossier.

Even though the board no longer exists, DHS officials said they will continue the fight against disinformation that undermines America’s security.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to...
Iowans share ‘mixed feelings’ about student debt forgiveness
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former University of Iowa music professor faces drug, child pornography charges

Latest News

The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.
Walking, racket sports lower risk of early death, study says
Dodd said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are encouraging veterinarians...
Mystery illness is killing young dogs in Michigan
In southeast Iowa, the Cardinal Community School District is starting 4-day school weeks this...
Southeast Iowa school district to begin four-day school weeks
California is poised to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state be powered...
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars