Cooler and Less Humid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The humidity that built up through our Thursday starts to dry out. As a northerly wind takes over we will see more sunshine and dew points falling into the lower 60s. This makes for a spectacular day on Friday to open the High School football season. Kickoff temperatures remain in the middle 70s. More active weather builds for the weekend with the best chance for showers and storms overall developing Saturday night and Sunday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.