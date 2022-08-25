Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles.

The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Officials said that a pursuit began somewhere outside of Cedar Rapids, ending at the onramp.

An eyewitness described at least some of the officials as having guns drawn just after 5 o’clock. Those allegedly responsible for the incident then surrendered without further incident, according to officials.

The ramp should reopen shortly, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

