Cedar Rapids man arrested on attempted murder, drug and weapons charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man who was arraigned on 13 charges Thursday, including attempted murder.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Bernick Brown Wednesday afternoon.

Police said there were multiple warrants for his arrest, including domestic assault, assault on an officer, and related to drugs.

Police said an officer spotted him around 5 p.m. and tracked him to a home in the 1400 block of Bever Avenue.

When officers tried to talk to him, he ran.

A K9 officer stopped him and another officer was hurt during the arrest, leading to more charges.

