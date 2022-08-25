Cedar Rapids Fire Department gets a rare training opportunity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Fire Department first responders were life savers Wednesday with victims who seemed all too real.

Simulation In Motion-Iowa brought one of its three mobile training units to Cedar Rapids Fire Department. There first responders had hands-on training with mannequins that could drool, sweat, and talk to the paramedics.

“Most of our training is done in the classroom,” said Shift Captain Mathew Kunkle.

One of the mannequins was suffering from trauma after falling off a bike. Another mannequin was suffering from an allergic reaction.

“There’s really not much these mannequins can’t do,” said Brian Rechkemmer, the Simulation in Motion-Iowa Program Director.

Rechkemmer said the mobile training units were especially important for rural departments where his organization said 40% of Iowans live.

“Instead of just training one or two people at the university or college and then bring the information back and disseminate to them,” Rechkemmer.

Hands-on training that’s vital for paramedics like Kunkle.

“Being an EMT and a paramedic takes a lot of training to be proficient,” said Kunkle. “It’s not like riding a bike, you always have to maintain your skills.”

