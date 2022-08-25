Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Anamosa Fire Dept. to end can collection services over health and safety concerns

The Anamosa Fire Department said it is ending its can collection services on Sunday after a...
The Anamosa Fire Department said it is ending its can collection services on Sunday after a recent near injury due to the discovery of a hypodermic needle among the donations.(Anamosa Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa Fire Department said it is ending its can collection services on Sunday after a recent near injury due to the discovery of a hypodermic needle among the donations.

In a Facebook post, the department said the financial loss from shutting down the collection services will be upwards of $30,000 annually, but the department has no other choice because it can’t put a price on the health and safety of its fire family.

“In recent years, donations including bodily fluids (oral and fecal), drug manufacturing remnants, drug paraphernalia and trash have increased significantly,” the department wrote in the post. “We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to our many donors over the years that have helped us purchase lifesaving equipment that was otherwise not in our budget.”

Cans can still be donated at any Can Shed location, with a request that funds be placed in the Anamosa Fire Department’s account.

Monetary donations can be mailed to the department directly at 701 E 3rd Street, Anamosa, Iowa 52205.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to...
Iowans share ‘mixed feelings’ about student debt forgiveness
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
Former University of Iowa music professor faces drug, child pornography charges

Latest News

Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
In southeast Iowa, the Cardinal Community School District is starting 4-day school weeks this...
Southeast Iowa school district to begin four-day school weeks
On Friday, two eastern Iowa high school teams will play at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City for the...
Eastern Iowa high school football teams prep for clash at Kinnick Stadium
A technology company says it wants to buy Flexsteel Industries, headquartered in Dubuque.
Tech company proposes purchase of Flexsteel in Dubuque