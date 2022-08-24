Show You Care
Violent Crime Appreshension Team seizes 700th gun since 2009

VCAT seizes 700th gun since inception (PHOTO COURTESY OF WATERLOO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) which operates under the Detective Bureau of the Waterloo Police Department, passed a significant milestone this week.

The team has taken 700 guns out of the hands of violent criminals since the team’s inception in August of 2009.

“VCAT and the officers that assist them work relentlessly to prevent violent crimes and apprehend violent offenders,” said Interim Chief of Police Joe Leibold. “The hard work of the officers assigned to the Unit and every local, state, and federal law enforcement officer who has assisted them in this mission is the reason for their success, we thank them all for their hard work and support.”

Many of the gun seizures have led to federal prosecution and convictions in the northern district of the state.

