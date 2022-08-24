Student loan forgiveness: What you need to know

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Most borrowers who still owe on their student loans will have that debt forgiven. President Biden made that announcement Wednesday afternoon, fulfilling a campaign promise leading up to the 2020 Presidential election.

Many people may have the question ‘so what now?’

”This is just going to be another tool that I hope will allow us to assist students,” said Todd Coleman.

Most of the nearly 8 million people who owe money for their student loans will be eligible for relief.

Up to 20,000 dollars for Pell Grant recipients, and 10,000 dollars for other borrowers... so long as they don’t earn more than $125,000 a year.

Todd Coleman, Vice President of Enrollment and Marketing for Mount Mercy University, hopes this forgiveness can allow young people to start establishing roots.

”I think it’s just putting young people and students in general in a position that maybe allow them to move a little more quickly on with their lives,” said Coleman.

But not everyone sees the plan as a positive. When Allan Brown was in college he took out loans for housing and other expenses and has since paid them off.

”I used my VA loan, but I feel that if you take out student loans you should probably pay them off yourself. That’s just my personal opinion,” he said. ”Maybe a little ticked off. But it is what it is I guess,” said Allan.

Tory Meiborg, President of World Trend Financial, said the relief might not affect all borrowers the same

”It will make a material impact. It’s certainly big. It’s not going to help everyone. Some people’s loan situations are much direr. But this is a massive massive relief program. Unfortunately, it’s not going to catch everyone, it’s not going to help everyone, it’s not going to get everyone out of debt,” said Meiborg.

Meiborg said right now lenders are still awaiting guidance on how to implement this forgiveness... so people will have to continue to be patient.

