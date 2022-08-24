Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Sen. Grassley, challenger Franken to debate in October

Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.
Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.(Courtesy Photos)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Senator Chuck Grassley has agreed to a debate with challenger Michael Franken on October 6.

The hour-long ‘Iowa Press Debate: U.S. Senate’ will be hosted by Iowa PBS at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The debate between Grassley and retired Navy admiral Franken (D - Sioux City, IA) will give the two a chance to discuss their platforms and answer questions from reporters ahead of the midterm elections.

It will be available statewide on Iowa PBS and streamed on iowapbs.org, Iowa PBS’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Franken won the June primary, defeating former Representative Abby Finkenauer.

Grassley is running for his 8th term.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
generic image of prison
Felon returned to federal prison after escaping from Cedar Rapids halfway house
Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation.
Iowa City police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery
Quinn Schulte
Former Xavier standout Quinn Schulte goes from walk-on to starter for the Hawkeyes

Latest News

A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo...
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
FILE - Twitter and Musk are headed for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware that should determine...
Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey
Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?
Afghan American Foundation
One year after American’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, bill promises to help refugees seeking citizenship