Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Resources available as City of Iowa City resumes standard utility billing collections procedures

City of Auburn working to resolve delay in utility bill mailing
City of Auburn working to resolve delay in utility bill mailing(Source: City of Auburn)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since March 2020, the City discontinued charging late fees, water shut-offs, and collections. Now, wIth the City of Iowa City resuming its standard utility billing collections procedures for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are encouraging community members to review assistance program options.

Bills dated August 3rd, 2022, will have a 10 percent late fee if unpaid by the due date. These bills will be assessed on August 26th, 2022 if the bill remains unpaid.

The Water Division will also start to leave notices on doors notifying the customers with unpaid bills that their water is subject to be shut off. Letters will also be mailed to impacted customers.

During this time, the City will work with the customer to arrange a payment plan if the customer is unable to pay off the bill in full. On September 20th, 2022, shutoffs will begin to occur if the bill has not been paid or a payment plan has not been set up.

Eligible utility customers can receive a discount under the City’s Utility Discount Program, giving them 40 percent off minimum water and sewer charges, 40 percent off of monthly stormwater charges, and 25 percent off recycling and organics charges each month.

Households needing help with past due utility and water bills as well as disconnection notices and reconnections may be eligible for HACAP’s Crisis & Utility Water Assistance Program.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
generic image of prison
Felon returned to federal prison after escaping from Cedar Rapids halfway house
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to...
Iowans share ‘mixed feelings’ about student debt forgiveness

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Community School District will have to pay a fine due to asbestos at Cedar...
Cedar Rapids School District to hold public open houses
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school
A former University of Iowa music professor is facing federal charges of possession of child...
Former University of Iowa music professor faces drug, child pornography charges
President Biden releases information about student loan debt relief plan ahead of official...
Biden administration releases student load debt relief plan