Resources available as City of Iowa City resumes standard utility billing collections procedures

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since March 2020, the City discontinued charging late fees, water shut-offs, and collections. Now, wIth the City of Iowa City resuming its standard utility billing collections procedures for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are encouraging community members to review assistance program options.

Bills dated August 3rd, 2022, will have a 10 percent late fee if unpaid by the due date. These bills will be assessed on August 26th, 2022 if the bill remains unpaid.

The Water Division will also start to leave notices on doors notifying the customers with unpaid bills that their water is subject to be shut off. Letters will also be mailed to impacted customers.

During this time, the City will work with the customer to arrange a payment plan if the customer is unable to pay off the bill in full. On September 20th, 2022, shutoffs will begin to occur if the bill has not been paid or a payment plan has not been set up.

Eligible utility customers can receive a discount under the City’s Utility Discount Program, giving them 40 percent off minimum water and sewer charges, 40 percent off of monthly stormwater charges, and 25 percent off recycling and organics charges each month.

Households needing help with past due utility and water bills as well as disconnection notices and reconnections may be eligible for HACAP’s Crisis & Utility Water Assistance Program.

