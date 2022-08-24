Police identify Waterloo man killed in Sunday shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man who died after being shot on Sunday.

In a press release, officials said the victim has been identified as Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on Sunday night.

Rose was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.