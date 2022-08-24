Show You Care
Police identify Waterloo man killed in Sunday shooting

The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo police logo.
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo police logo.(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man who died after being shot on Sunday.

In a press release, officials said the victim has been identified as Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on Sunday night.

Rose was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

