Parents react to potential Cedar Rapids school bond issue

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board is set to vote on one of the biggest bond proposals in state history, but not all parents said they could afford the price tag that comes with it.

“We moved up here because it was more affordable, but this would defeat the purpose,” said Tiffany McKinna.

The total cost would be $312 million and entail repurposing three middle schools, revitalizing the high schools, and additional projects. That would cost around $133 per $100-thousand property valuation.

McKinna’s two kids would attend Harding, but these plans would change that. Harding, McKinley, and eventually Roosevelt would all be repurposed.

School Board President Dave Tominsky said the projects were not just necessary, but long overdue.

“A lot of this work is overdue, and that’s why we sing so much of it happening right now,” he said.

The next step would be convincing voters ahead of a likely March bond question.

“I would vote no because I just feel it’s unnecessary,” she said.

