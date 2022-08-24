Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole

NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsoure)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fair warning, once you hear the sound of a black hole, you can’t unhear it and it is a little terrifying.

NASA shared a 34-second clip of the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is about 240 million light years away from Earth.

Scientists say the black hole sends out pressure waves that cause ripples in the hot gas, which can be translated into a note.

To be clear though, the actual note is one humans can’t hear. It is about 57 octaves below middle C.

NASA says they shifted the note so we could hear it by amplifying it and mixing it with other data they have about black holes.

The spooky sound will be perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
generic image of prison
Felon returned to federal prison after escaping from Cedar Rapids halfway house
Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation.
Iowa City police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery
Quinn Schulte
Former Xavier standout Quinn Schulte goes from walk-on to starter for the Hawkeyes

Latest News

The war in Ukraine reaches the six-month mark with no end in sight.
GRAPHIC: Six months of war in Ukraine impacts globe
A hawk flew into a home in Eau Claire, Wis. on Aug. 22, 2022. It was safely removed by Eau...
Hawk carrying a mouse breaks into family home, startles teen
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases audio of a black hole