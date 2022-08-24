Little Hawks on a mission to prove they aren’t a ‘one-hit wonder’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Little Hawks are on a mission to prove that they aren’t just a one-hit wonder, after making an appearance in the state semifinals just a season ago.

“We definitely took that really serious, because we know how close we were to being something bigger. Turning that 58 into 59 [state championships] and we just want it more this year,” senior running back and cornerback Ronnie Major said.

Prior to second-year head coach Mitchell Moore’s arrival, the Little Hawks had won just 8 games in four seasons. In addition to Moore, 26 seniors helped lead City High to their first 10-win season in nearly a decade. This year’s group, has some big holes to fill.

“It’s young. Last year on defense, there were two juniors and the rest were seniors. It was pretty much the same on offense and they all graduated. Now, it’s a lot of sophomores,” senior linebacker and tight end Alex Knudtson said.

“We do have some inexperience in terms of Friday night play, but we’ve got a lot of experienced guys in terms of what our culture and what we want to be as a program,” Moore said.

A young offensive line will block up front for their dual threat at the quarterback position. They also believe they plenty of playmakers who are ready to take over open starting spots.

“Our offense is probably our strength at the skill positions,” said Moore. “We’ve got two quarterbacks that can really play. We’ve got the most talented group of receivers I’ve coached from top to bottom. There’s 8 or 9 guys that can play high level varsity football for us, that all can’t play right. That just creates competition and iron sharpens iron,” Moore added.

As City High practiced under the lights, you could sense that the team is very excited for Friday nights. Not only will the team open up the season against rival Iowa City Liberty in the ‘Battle for Zeus,’ but they’ll get to do so inside Kinnick Stadium, the home of the Iowa football team.

“That’s going to be crazy, like playing in a college stadium. Especially, in our hometown. That’s going to be insane. That’s going to be packed,” Major said.

“I think there’s going to be a ton of people there. I heard some of my parents’ friends who don’t even have kids are like ‘yeah, we’re going to go to that game,’” Knudtson said.

“We’ve thought about it all summer and talked about it. Now that it’s as close as it is, you really do kind of embrace it. Live in the moment and think about how neat of an experience it’s going to be,” Moore said.

The ‘Clash at Kinnick’ between City High and Iowa City Liberty will be televised on KCRG.

