Iowans share ‘mixed feelings’ about student debt forgiveness

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The country is expecting an announcement from the White House Wednesday about student loan forgiveness. The expected announcement could forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for those earning $125,000 or less.

TV9 stopped three random people in Iowa City to hear what they thought about student loan forgiveness. All of them turned out to have student debt that’s now paid off, and they all had nuanced feelings about cancelling student debt.

“I have mixed feelings about student loan forgiveness in general, because I worked hard to pay off my student loans,” said Anna Spooner. “And so it’s not a benefit that I would receive.”

Spooner now runs her own business after getting a degree in finance from the University of Iowa, a degree that took her about 15 years to pay off.

TV9 asked how much she owed. “Honestly, I don’t remember. I do remember it was quite an intimidating amount.”

Mark Butland had about $60,000 in debt from his PhD alone, which was in Educational Administration.

“You know, I think it’s a good idea to give students a break. I think the problem’s much bigger than that,” said Butland.

The country’s federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion and more than 43 million Americans have federal student debt.

“I think as a society, we’re struggling to find the value in higher education,” said Butland. “And at the same time, students are struggling to pay because it costs more and more every year. It has far outpaced inflation in terms of cost of getting a college degree. So it’s expensive.”

Butland said student loan forgiveness was a “band-aid” for a “more systemic” problem.

“I was a professor for 30 years before I retired, and I saw a lot of students carrying a lot of stress around this issue. They know it’s good for them to get a degree. They know it’s investing in their future. At the same time, they know it’s an incredible burden. And that’s a stressful decision to make that early in life,” said Butland.

Butland pointed to college classes available to high schoolers and free community college as parts of a possible solution to the expense of higher education.

Cole Peters graduated in spring 2021 with $16,000 in student debt. He’s already paid it off, though, thanks to working through college as a server.

When asked about loan forgiveness for others after he’s already paid in full, Peters said, “Whatever happens, happens, but I’m not going to be jealous of it.”

All three agreed there were benefits to the proposal expected from the White House Wednesday.

“It sounds like something that can give you a break without kind of giving you a free pass,” said Spooner. “And I feel like it helps offset the fact that education costs so much more than it did when I was in school...It takes into account their earnings versus what they owe, and helps them get a little bit of a break without getting a complete pass.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.