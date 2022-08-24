Show You Care
Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school

The Spirit Lake School Board voted this week to allow 10 staff members to carry guns in schools.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Spirit Lake School Board voted this week to allow 10 staff members to carry guns in schools.

Superintendent Dr. David Smith will be able to designate up to 10 staff members, none of whom are teachers, to carry a concealed weapon in school buildings.

Those people will be required to go through training, and the school will likely own the guns.

The superintendent said the new policy serves as a deterrent for people wanting to harm others.

He added other safety features include more mental health support, a resource officer, security cameras, and locked doors.

