Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Hawk carrying a mouse breaks into family home, startles teen

Hawk breaks in to Wisconsin home.
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A hawk flew through a window in a home in Wisconsin Monday morning.

Ashlynn Mallett, 14, was home when she heard the sound of glass shattering. When she went to investigate, she discovered a hawk had flown into the house.

“As I was watching TV, I just heard a loud crash through the window and the dog started barking,” Mallett told WEAU. “So, I walked over and there is a hawk in the porch.”

The teen called her dad for help to deal with the feathered intruder – which also brought a mouse with it.

The hawk was stuck inside the porch, unable to find its way out through the window it had broken.

They called Eau Claire Animal Control to safely remove the bird.

Video shared by the homeowners shows the hawk escorted outside through an open door by shooing it away with a plastic lid.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
generic image of prison
Felon returned to federal prison after escaping from Cedar Rapids halfway house
Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation.
Iowa City police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery
Quinn Schulte
Former Xavier standout Quinn Schulte goes from walk-on to starter for the Hawkeyes

Latest News

The war in Ukraine reaches the six-month mark with no end in sight.
GRAPHIC: Six months of war in Ukraine impacts globe
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases audio of a black hole