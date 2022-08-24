Show You Care
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque accepting Grants for Tech applications

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque organizations are encouraged to submit applications for the Grants for Tech program which can fund improvements to their organizations’ technology.

Eligible organizations are within the City of Dubuque including 501(c)3 nonprofits, churches, school,s or government organizations that do not employ IT staff.

Awards range from $2,000 to $10,000. Grants for Tech has awarded nearly $53,000 to 30 nonprofits so far.

Organizations can apply at the link here.

September 16th, 2022 is the final day applications can be submitted.

