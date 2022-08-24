Cedar Rapids School District to hold public open houses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is hosting community open houses to give the public a chance to learn about the District’s facilities master plan and ask questions.

The discussions will involve three in-person offerings and one virtual option:

Monday, August 29th, 4:00 - 6:00 pm Jefferson High School - IMC

Virtual Session: Thursday, September 1st, 12:00 - 2:00 pm Please sign up by 5:00 pm Wednesday, August 31st, and a link will be emailed to you the morning of September 1st to join. Sign Up Here

Thursday, September 1st, 6:00 - 8:00 pm Kennedy High School Cafeteria

Wednesday, September 7th, 6:00 - 8:00 pm Washington High School Cafeteria



On top of the community open houses, the District will hold feedback sessions with CRCSD staff at all middle schools.

For reference material, please visit the Future Ready Facilities webpage. To view the board presentation regarding middle school and high school concepts, see Facilities Master Plan Updates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.