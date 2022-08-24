Cedar Rapids gun violence remains steady despite efforts to reverse the trend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police are growing increasingly frustrated with gun violence in the city. Data so far this year shows shootings on pace to match last year, that’s despite broad efforts to reduce it.

“I’m disturbed with each incident of gun violence,” said Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

He says the department, along with community partners is working to reverse the trend. There were 76 shots fired in Cedar Rapids through the end of July. That’s up just barely from 74 last year through the same time period. Chief Jerman wants to see those numbers go the other direction.

The statistics don’t include two shootings on the same day just last week.

“The two incidents last week they are both very active investigations,” said Jerman.

The first happened Thursday afternoon on Bever Avenue southeast. An innocent woman was hit by a stray bullet and injured while inside her home.

“It’s one of my worst nightmares coming true,” Jerman said about the incident.

Police now say a second incident happened less than 10 minutes later on C Avenue northeast, no one was hurt there.

While the department works to actively investigate gun crimes, they say they’re collaborating with the city and community partners to proactively try and stop more incidents from happening.

A big part of that is through Group Violence Intervention- or GVI. With the help of Foundation 2 Crisis Services people are identified who are involved in gun violence or at risk of becoming a victim, and they’re offered resources.

While Jerman notes success stories with that effort, he is frustrated to know people refuse the life line.

“I’m frustrated by yes, here are resources being offered to these individuals that can save their life. And when they refuse or decline these resources, again look that the results can be,” he explained.

Chief Jerman says two recent murder victims were offered GVI services and declined the help. Another person offered resources now faces two murder charges.

When it comes to gun violence in the city Jerman says some of the guns are bought legally, but others are stolen. 42 hand guns have been taken from cars so far this year, most from unlocked vehicles.

“Why does someone think it’s okay to leave a deadly weapon in a vehicle to be stolen,” Jerman said.

It’s one thing he believes can be avoided, and could help. He also says the public can help by continuing to come forward, if they see something.

“We’re going to continue to press on until we get the results that we need,” said Jerman.

He added people committing crimes in the city seem to be getting younger and younger. Just six weeks ago the department arrested a 14-year-old who was part of a group of teens stealing a car. Chief Jerman says that 14-year-old had a semi automatic gun in his waistband.

”It’s very concerning and again, I you know, we need individuals to do what they can whether it’s parenting, mentoring or some other kind of outreach to help persuade these youths from engaging in this type of activity,” Jerman said.

