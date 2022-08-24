Another nice day, slight chance of a shower north

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nice late August weather continues all across eastern Iowa today. We may see an isolated shower or two over the northern half of the area this morning as a weak front approaches, however, much of the area will just see a partly cloudy sky. Plan on highs to return to the 80s. Tonight, our next system moves through which may bring a few thunderstorms into early tomorrow morning. Nothing strong or severe is expected at this time. A few more isolated storms may occur Thursday night into early Friday though it appears most of these will be in central Iowa. Conditions still look great for The Clash at Kinnick on Friday night with temperatures in the 70s anticipated. Looking ahead to the weekend, we may see a few storms Saturday night into Sunday as highs remain in the 80s. Have a great day!

