A+ Weather for the First Day of School

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While there aren’t many, watch for a few pockets of fog still this morning and keep in mind kids will be walking to the bus and school! High pressure keeps things quiet in the coming days with similar, seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Skies quickly become partly cloudy today. Temperatures are similar to yesterday, rising to around 80 this afternoon. Our next shot at rain comes tomorrow night into Thursday. This looks to be light and scattered. A better chance comes at the end of next weekend. Otherwise, look for lots of sunshine, mixed with clouds at times.

