Waterloo Police asking for public help with homicide investigation

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 21st, 2022, officers responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting.

At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aid until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking businesses and homeowners in the general area of the 1000 block of West 5th Street to check their video systems for anything suspicious before and after this incident.

If you believe, you have any video you are asked to send your videos to this link. https://waterloopdia.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/west5homicide.

Detectives are also able to come to businesses/homes and directly download the footage if needed and can be reached at 319-291-4340 #3.

The Waterloo Police Department thanks the community for their assistance.

