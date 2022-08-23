Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Waterloo Police asking for public help with homicide investigation

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Waterloo overnight.
Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Waterloo overnight.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 21st, 2022, officers responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting.

At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aid until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking businesses and homeowners in the general area of the 1000 block of West 5th Street to check their video systems for anything suspicious before and after this incident.

If you believe, you have any video you are asked to send your videos to this link.  https://waterloopdia.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/west5homicide.

Detectives are also able to come to businesses/homes and directly download the footage if needed and can be reached at 319-291-4340 #3.

The Waterloo Police Department thanks the community for their assistance.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
Affre was charged with having an OWI, eluding police, reckless driving, and having an open...
Cedar Rapids suspect arrested after driving under the influence and fleeing police
The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021.
Iowa State Fair breaks all-time single-day attendance record
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
July Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting justified, county attorney says

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one...
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
Hy-Vee Dietitian Stephanie Vande Brake joins us to talk about nutrient filled packed lunches.
Hy-Vee Dietitian gives tips on nutrient packed, packed lunches
Former Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has been appointed the Chief of Police and...
Former Waterloo police chief named police chief for Denver’s mass transit system