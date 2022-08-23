Vinton-Shellsburg teacher finishes his 344-day running challenge to honor all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton-Shellsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day.

Mullikin just finished running a 5k a day for 344 straight days in honor and remembrance of all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11. He said he wanted to remember them because we all made a promise 20 years ago to never forget, and he felt like he should do more.

It has been a battle for Mullikin running through injuries and sickness, but he never missed a day.

“There are times when I want to stop and I just remind myself, hey, today’s firefighter didn’t stop,” said Mullikin. “They did their job and I have to do mine and keep going.”

Mullikin is also raising money through the National Fallen Firefighters organization. To donate, click here to see the fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.