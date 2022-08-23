Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Vinton-Shellsburg teacher finishes his 344-day running challenge to honor all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Vinton-Shellsburg teacher and coach Austin Mullikin runs with a purpose and a cause every single day.

Mullikin just finished running a 5k a day for 344 straight days in honor and remembrance of all 344 firefighters who died on 9/11. He said he wanted to remember them because we all made a promise 20 years ago to never forget, and he felt like he should do more.

It has been a battle for Mullikin running through injuries and sickness, but he never missed a day.

“There are times when I want to stop and I just remind myself, hey, today’s firefighter didn’t stop,” said Mullikin. “They did their job and I have to do mine and keep going.”

Mullikin is also raising money through the National Fallen Firefighters organization. To donate, click here to see the fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
Affre was charged with having an OWI, eluding police, reckless driving, and having an open...
Cedar Rapids suspect arrested after driving under the influence and fleeing police
Quinn Schulte
Former Xavier standout Quinn Schulte goes from walk-on to starter for the Hawkeyes
The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021.
Iowa State Fair breaks all-time single-day attendance record

Latest News

Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
Decorah man accused of killing father aims to push back trial
Cedar Rapids students, teachers, and parents talk first day back to school after cyberattack
Cedar Rapids students, teachers, and parents talk first day back to school after cyberattack
Cedar Rapids students, teachers, and parents talk first day back to school after cyberattack
Cedar Rapids students, teachers, and parents talk first day back to school after cyberattack
Max Ecoli levels at Spirit Lake
Maximum E. coli levels found at Iowa beach