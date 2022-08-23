Staying comfortable

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again the weather stays quiet through the middle of the week. There is a weak system pushing through the area Wednesday night and Thursday. This provides our only chance for rain through the work week. The front moves south of the state for Friday providing some great weather for Friday Night Lights football. A half and half weekend is ahead with a dry Saturday and a storm chance on Sunday. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.