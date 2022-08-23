Show You Care
Public hearing on Palo solar power project postponed

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A decision that would pave the way for a solar power project near Palo will have to wait, thanks to a bureaucratic mistake.

Monday night the Linn County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to hold a public hearing and first consideration of a rezoning request necessary for the project.

However, the meeting opened with the announcement there would be no public hearing. The details were advertised to the public, but there is a legal requirement that the public hearing has to be published in the newspaper of record at least 4 days in advance.

Charlie Nichols, Linn County Planning and Development Director, said there was no record of that publication and that “it fell through the cracks.”

Greg Butterfield was at the meeting and ready to speak out against the project. “We have perfectly good houses, parking lots — any place but on agricultural ground.”

Renee Potts and Michelle Hruby were in favor of it. “We have a small farm. This enables us to keep the farm in the family. So nuclear brought us here, solar is going to keep us here,” said Potts.

The community will get a chance to share comments. Nichols said to watch for details of the rescheduled public hearing on the county’s website and Facebook page.

