Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Officials looking for owner of abandoned dog found dead in kennel in Davenport

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned...
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned dog found dead in a kennel in Davenport on Sunday.(Iowa DNR)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned dog found dead in a kennel in Davenport on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the DNR said the dog had already died by the time an officer found the kennel while on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue.

DNR conservation officers say the dog had a Disney Princess collar and was wrapped in a shower curtain and left with toys inside the kennel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR at 563-349-9418.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
Affre was charged with having an OWI, eluding police, reckless driving, and having an open...
Cedar Rapids suspect arrested after driving under the influence and fleeing police
The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021.
Iowa State Fair breaks all-time single-day attendance record
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
July Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting justified, county attorney says
One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating

Latest News

A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one...
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
Former Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has been appointed the Chief of Police and...
Former Waterloo police chief named police chief for Denver’s mass transit system
A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital
Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation.
Iowa City police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery