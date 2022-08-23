Show You Care
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting

A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago. (Gray News)((Source: Gray News))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MORROW, Ga. (AP) — A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago.

Pete Skandalakis announced Tuesday that he won’t pursue charges against Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who shot and killed the 27-year-old Black man in June 2020.

Skandalakis was appointed last year to take over the case after a judge allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to recuse herself and her office.

Willis had cited concerns about the actions of her predecessor, Paul Howard, who announced a murder charge against Rolfe less than a week after the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

