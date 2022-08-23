Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Mental health and back to school: What to look out for in students

By Emily Schrad
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Back to school is here and the start of a new year can bring challenges for students. Starting a new grade level, balancing school, extracurricular’s and a social life can all impact a student’s mental health.

According to NAMI, one in 6 young people ages six to 17 experience a mental health disorder.

More data from NAMI says 37,000 Iowans ages 12 to 17 have depression. More than half didn’t get any care in the last year.

And high school students with depression are two times more likely to drop out than their peers.

Mona McCalley-Whitters, executive director for NAMI Linn County, said younger children might not be able to directly express their struggles.

She said there are some red flags parents, teachers and coaches can look out for.

”You could see some acting out behaviors. Perhaps they’re a little more irritable. They may be complaining about things like stomach aches or headaches. They could even exhibit some aggressive behavior at school,” she said.

McCalley-Whitters said there are also signs you can look out for when it comes to older students as well.

“Maybe they’re engaging in more risky behaviors. Drinking, sexual promiscuity. Excessive sleeping or undersleeping. They may even have things like losing interest in their normal activities,” McCalley-Whitters.

McCalley-Whitters added some things we can do to support mental health including mindfulness exercises like yoga or writing in gratitude journals.

And of course, if you are experiencing a mental health crisis you can always call the 988 helpline that will connect you to a mental health professional.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Police Lights MGN
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge
Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge

Latest News

NAMI says in Iowa, 37,000 Iowans ages 12-17 have depression
Mental health and back to school: What to look out for in students
Heartland Express
Heartland Express buys CFI’s truckload operations for $525 million
Majority of Iowa schools not using cyber security tools from state agency
Majority of Iowa schools not using cyber security tools from state agency
John's Big Ol' Fish: August, 22, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: August 22nd, 2022