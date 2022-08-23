Show You Care
Maximum E. coli levels found at Iowa beach

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the water concentration of E. coli at an Iowa beach maxed out its test kits.

The Spirit Lake beach is about 20 miles from the Iowa-Minnesota border -- near Okoboji. The beach at Spirit Lake registered more than 24 thousand viable bacteria. This is ten times what is considered unhealthy.

This rapid growth of bacteria could be due to Iowa’s heat waves this summer or rainfall washing animal waste into the water.

The water will be tested again on Wednesday.

