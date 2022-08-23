Iowa City police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation.

Police said the robbery happened at the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard at 1:12 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm. The suspect reportedly fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information, or anyone with security camera footage from the area, is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information regarding this case that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

