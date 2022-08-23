Heartland Express buys CFI’s truckload operations for $525 million

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Heartland Express announced that they will acquire the Contract Freighters Incorporated (CFI) non-dedicated U.S. dry van and temperature-controlled truckload business as well as CFI Logistica operations in Mexico.

CFI will continue to operate under its existing brand. The $525 million acquisition will be Heartland Express’ largest. CFI Dedicated or CFI Logistics U.S. brokerage operations are not part of the transaction.

“We are thrilled to welcome CFI to the Heartland Express family of companies, where it will continue to operate from Joplin under its own brand and current leadership team. CFI has exactly what we look for as we expand – significant scale, a respected and recognizable brand, capable management, safe and experienced drivers, a strong asset base, and a complementary terminal network...” said the Chairman, President, and CEO of Heartland Express, Michael Gerdin.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.