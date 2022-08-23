Former Waterloo police chief named police chief for Denver’s mass transit system

DENVER, Colorado (KCRG) - Former Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has been appointed the Chief of Police and Emergency Management for Denver’s mass transit system.

It comes after Fitzgerald resigned from his position with the Waterloo Police Department last week.

The Philadelphia-native served as Waterloo’s police chief for two years, guiding the department through a national call for police reform and COVID-19.

In a post of Denver’s Regional Transportation District (RTD) website, officials said Fitzgerald was selected after a nationwide search.

He was sworn in to the new position on Tuesday morning during a ceremony at Denver’s Union Station.

“I am a person of integrity, and I care about the people we serve,” Fitzgerald said. “I set expectations high for interactions with people. It is important to be someone who beats crime and builds legitimacy and trust in the community.”

Fitzgerald had been a candidate considered for multiple jobs with police departments from Vancouver, Washington to Memphis, to Albuquerque, over the last year and a half.

