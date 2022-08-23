Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Former Waterloo police chief named police chief for Denver’s mass transit system

Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.
Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.(Matt Wilde/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colorado (KCRG) - Former Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald has been appointed the Chief of Police and Emergency Management for Denver’s mass transit system.

It comes after Fitzgerald resigned from his position with the Waterloo Police Department last week.

The Philadelphia-native served as Waterloo’s police chief for two years, guiding the department through a national call for police reform and COVID-19.

In a post of Denver’s Regional Transportation District (RTD) website, officials said Fitzgerald was selected after a nationwide search.

He was sworn in to the new position on Tuesday morning during a ceremony at Denver’s Union Station.

“I am a person of integrity, and I care about the people we serve,” Fitzgerald said. “I set expectations high for interactions with people. It is important to be someone who beats crime and builds legitimacy and trust in the community.”

Fitzgerald had been a candidate considered for multiple jobs with police departments from Vancouver, Washington to Memphis, to Albuquerque, over the last year and a half.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affre was charged with having an OWI, eluding police, reckless driving, and having an open...
Cedar Rapids suspect arrested after driving under the influence and fleeing police
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021.
Iowa State Fair breaks all-time single-day attendance record
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
July Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting justified, county attorney says
One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating

Latest News

The Iowa State Fair may be over, but the fairgrounds itself will be staying busy, with historic...
Historic renovations planned for Iowa State Fair livestock barns
Students will return to schools across Iowa with cybersecurity still a concern throughout the...
Cyber security remains a concern as students head back to school
Many children across Iowa are heading back to school today or this week. Parents, don't forget...
Back to school 2022 photos
The Iowa State Fair may be over, but the fairgrounds itself will be staying busy, with historic...
Historic renovations planned for Iowa State Fair livestock barns