Felon returned to federal prison after escaping from Cedar Rapids halfway house

generic image of prison
generic image of prison(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who escaped from a halfway house while serving a sentence for an unlawful firearms possession conviction, will now have to serve an additional year in federal prison.

Evidence at the sentencing hearing states that 43-year-old Ricky Joe Vaughn was sentenced in 2015 to serve 96 months in federal prison. His release was scheduled in February 2022, and in November 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons granted Vaughn the privilege of home confinement for the remainder of this sentence.

Vaughn reportedly violated the terms of home confinement in December 2021 and was ordered to reside in a Cedar Rapids halfway house with an ankle monitor. Vaughn cut off his ankle monitor on January 10th, 2022, and fled in another person’s vehicle. He was caught and arrested three days later.

Vaughn was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment for escaping from custody and must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

