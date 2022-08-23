Decorah man accused of killing father aims to push back trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for a Decorah man accused of killing his father, have filed a motion to push back an upcoming murder trial.

Aaron Whittles has requested a continuance in his murder trial. A criminal complaint shows that during an interview with law enforcement officers, Aaron Whittle stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.

The complaint goes on to say observations by law enforcement at the scene were consistent with what Aaron Whittle had described to them.

Neighbors say they saw Aaron Whittle just days after the alleged murder and that aside from greeting them outside, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

A pretrial conference is currently scheduled for September 13th, 2022, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for October 3rd, 2022.

