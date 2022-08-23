Show You Care
Decorah man accused of killing father aims to push back trial

Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for a Decorah man accused of killing his father, have filed a motion to push back an upcoming murder trial.

Aaron Whittles has requested a continuance in his murder trial. A criminal complaint shows that during an interview with law enforcement officers, Aaron Whittle stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.

The complaint goes on to say observations by law enforcement at the scene were consistent with what Aaron Whittle had described to them.

Neighbors say they saw Aaron Whittle just days after the alleged murder and that aside from greeting them outside, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

A pretrial conference is currently scheduled for September 13th, 2022, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for October 3rd, 2022.

Cedar Rapids students, teachers, and parents talk first day back to school after cyberattack
Maximum E. coli levels found at Iowa beach
Maximum E. coli levels found at Iowa beach
