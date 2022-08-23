Cedar Rapids students, teachers, and parents talk first day back to school after cyberattack

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As many students returned to the classroom on Tuesday, safety concerns lingered for some parents following the Cedar Rapids school district’s cyber attack.

For Washington High School students Zayvion Greenwood and Octavia Wright, they hardly notice a difference in their daily routine.

“I heard about it on the internet but like I didn’t really think it was real,” said Greenwood.

“From what he told me about it, all I know is that someone was messing around or something and ended up hacking the school,” said Octavia.

Their mother, Latoya Wright, considered the threat when dropping them off for the first day Tuesday morning. But by pick up, she says she’s confident in the way the school handles any level of conflict.

“We’ve had a couple of instances and they were really good about it. They handled it right away and got issues resolved pretty quickly,” said Latoya.

While some students, like Wright’s children, just heard about it on their first day, others knew of the cyberattack after it first happened.

Even so, students like Alex Kroger, had a normal first day.

“I know that they had to switch up from a schedule that they spent a whole summer on and quickly change back as the school year’s starting so they got pressure. But from my understanding, I didn’t have more than five minutes of ‘Where do I go?’” said Kroger.

Younger students seemed to have a similarly relaxed first day as well.

Van Buren Elementary principal, Amy Evans, says she views the cyberattack as just another obstacle for teachers at the start of a school year.

“I think our teachers are all professionals and they are ready to go. There’s always challenges in teaching so this was just one more challenge,” said Evans.

Many teachers had to use their printers much later than they are used to, but again, administration said that was a challenge they were able to overcome.

The district has not commented further on the impacts of the cyberattack on the first day of school.

