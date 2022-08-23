Show You Care
Cedar County crash involving school bus sends student, two drivers to the hospital

A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of...
A school district in eastern Iowa is dealing with a school bus crash on their first day of school.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BENNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County Tuesday morning.

The Bennett Community School District Superintendent confirmed the crash, which comes on the first day of school, saying six students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The Superintendent said it happened at around 7:25 a.m. at Washington Avenue and Highway 130 between Bennett and New Liberty.

The district released images of the crash, showing the van and bus both went off the road after the initial impact. The bus also hit a pole.

Cedar County deputies are investigating the crash.

