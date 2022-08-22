What a beautiful weather week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure keeps things quiet. This results in calm, dry, and comfortable conditions through the middle of the week. A weak system moves into the region on Thursday bringing our only shower and storm chance this week. It does appear to remain on the light side. Cooler conditions are expected Friday and dry which is good news for Friday Night Lights football action. Have a great night!

