Victim of fatal Waterloo house fire identified

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the man who died in a fire in Waterloo on Friday.

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East 2nd Street just before 7 a.m.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, they found a victim, later identified as 60-year-old Tony Grider. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested 59-year-old John Spooner in connection to the fire. Officers said Spooner was found in the area of the house fire, and admitted to several facts in the case. Witnesses also reportedly identified Spooner as being near the house just before the fire.

Spooner faces a charge of first degree arson.

John Spooner
John Spooner(KCRG)

