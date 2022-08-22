Two veterans raise money for children of fallen veterans with 1,000 mile motorcycle ride

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Roger Norfolk has racked up a lot of miles.

This week, he’s preparing on his fourteenth American Legion Legacy Run, a cross-country motorcycle ride raising scholarship money for children of fallen and disabled veterans.

“13,240 (miles) the number that I come up with,” Norfolk said. “It’s for the cause not the applause.”

He’s met veterans from across the country, and they gave Norfolk a fitting nickname.

“If you remember the movie Easy Rider, Peter Fonda wore what’s called a Captain America helmet,” Norfolk said. “On one of my first rides, somebody said ‘go tell Captain America to go over so and so’ and that’s been my road name ever since.”

In 2018, the Captain recruited another veteran, Cheryl King.

“Roger said ‘I’m gonna teach you everything you need to know,’ King said. “And he did, and we’ve been riding legacy together ever since.”

King and Norfolk, who are both children of veterans, are the lone representatives of Post 298 in Marion. This year, they’ve helped raise of $4,000 for the cause, part of a national fund projected to be over a million dollars.

This year’s journey starts in Mobile, Alabama and ends in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Norfolk and King say every year, the 1,000 or so miles are emotional, because of the people they see along the way.

“Almost every ride we would go through a small town and inevitably there would be a veteran standing at the side of the road saluting,” King said. “It tears me up to watch that we get that kind of reception from veterans from communities from families.”

“We’ll be riding into Podunk nowhere and as they’re got a place for us to eat lunch and they’ll have two people who have received the scholarship,” Norfolk said. “They’ll get up and speak to us and that’s what does it.”

