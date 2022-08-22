Therapeutic classrooms help Washington students identify and cope with emotions

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s not uncommon to need a moment to catch your breath and clear your head. For a year now, it’s been a priority for students and staff at Washington Middle School.

Therapeutic classrooms in each of the four buildings have made it easy for them to do so.

“Students might come in because they are having a stressor during the day, they’re needing help identifying what the stress is and what their emotion is and needing help to regulate themselves,” said middle school teacher, Nicole Gish.

The funding came from the Iowa Department of Education.

Washington was one of six districts in the state awarded a grant that will fund these rooms for another two years.

While students can decompress, play board games, read, or color, the teachers in that room will talk through what that child might be feeling and how to react to it.

“I work with each student to figure out what is the best coping skill they have and we’ll work on a variety of coping skills for them so they can eventually utilize that skill in whatever environment they’re in,” said Gish.

Many faculty members at Washington say this strategy for social-emotional-behavioral healthy should be available in every school.

According to Curriculum Director, Veta Thode, it’s more important now than ever as this is largely the first ‘Post-COVID’ school year.

“Some of our kids missed a year or two of socializing and for, especially the littles, it’s hard for them to understand and learn all those things,” said Thode.

And for younger students, it’s a key space for them to learn early on how important it is just to identify emotions.

“I’ve been able to help students adjust to coming to school for the first time. Just knowing they have a safe person at school has been really helpful to them,” said elementary teacher, Brooke Anderson.

Therapeutic classrooms will be coming to 10 more school districts this year, including Decorah, Monticello and Williamsburg in eastern Iowa.

