Public hearing about Palo solar project Monday

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors will host a meeting Monday night to vote on the rezoning request necessary for a solar project near Palo to move forward.

The meeting is a public hearing and first consideration of a request to rezone two pieces of property, both along Palo Marsh Road.

At a July 28 meeting, the Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4 to 3 to recommend to the Board of Supervisors they approve the rezoning requests.

Sunday TV9 spoke to multiple people who live in Palo, some of whom had signs that read “No Industrial Solar” in their yards. None agreed to an interview, but many said they were against the project. One woman did say she was in favor of it.

According to NextEra Energy, the parent company behind the project, the combined economic output of Duane Arnold Solar I and II over the first 30 years is $259 million. The company also estimates the earnings for that period of time as $98 million dollars.

The meeting Monday night will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Palo Community Center at 2800 Hollenbeck Road.

