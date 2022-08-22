One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police said they’re investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday night.

Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aide until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.