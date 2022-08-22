Marion names new fire chief

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion has a new fire chief.

City officials announced Tom Fagan will start as the new fire chief on Sept. 30.

Fagan brings 22 years of experience to the role. He is currently serving as interim fire chief and division chief of administration for the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department in Lawrence, Kansas. Before that, he worked at the Lee’s Summit Fire Department in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The city said as fire chief, Fagan will make administrative and operation decisions for the department

The Marion City Council is expected to formally approve Fagan’s employment contract at its next meeting.

