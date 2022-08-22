Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Marion names new fire chief

City officials announced Tom Fagan will start as the new fire chief on Sept. 30.
City officials announced Tom Fagan will start as the new fire chief on Sept. 30.(City of Marion)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion has a new fire chief.

City officials announced Tom Fagan will start as the new fire chief on Sept. 30.

Fagan brings 22 years of experience to the role. He is currently serving as interim fire chief and division chief of administration for the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department in Lawrence, Kansas. Before that, he worked at the Lee’s Summit Fire Department in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The city said as fire chief, Fagan will make administrative and operation decisions for the department

The Marion City Council is expected to formally approve Fagan’s employment contract at its next meeting.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Independence Man arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Police Lights MGN
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge
Waterville Man arrested for sexual abuse charge

Latest News

Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms.
Iowa schools receive funding for therapeutic classrooms
The Muscatine Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a...
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Waterloo overnight.
One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating
Ten Iowa school districts received state funding to create therapeutic classrooms.
Iowa school districts receive funding for therapeutic classrooms