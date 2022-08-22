Show You Care
For many, it is the last day of summer vacation, and the weather looks great!

Temperatures today are similar to yesterday, rising to around 80 this afternoon.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have some patchy morning fog again this morning. This should burn off by mid-morning, with skies becoming mostly sunny today. Temperatures are similar to yesterday, rising to around 80 this afternoon with dew points a bit lower.  High pressure keeps things quiet in the coming days with similar, seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Our next shot at rain comes late Wednesday into Thursday and then again at the end of next weekend. Otherwise, look for lots of sunshine, mixed with clouds at times.

