Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great-grandmother in Omaha.

Court records show 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Marceline Teeters and 70-year-old Linda Walter, whose bodies were found Aug. 13 in an Omaha home.

Gage Walter is also charged with attempted murder in the hammer attack of Stephen Regnier of Omaha on Aug. 12, as well as three weapons counts.

Gage Walter was arrested Aug. 14 in Winterset, Iowa, after he barricaded himself inside a church there.

