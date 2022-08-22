Kinnick: The Documentary set to be released this week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “Knowing his story as well as I do now, I can’t believe nobody has done this before.”

Executive producer Scott Siepker leads the crew behind the 90-minute film Kinnick: The Documentary. Siepker, who is from Mount Carmel, Iowa, located northwest of Des Moines, said this documentary has been in the works for nearly 10 years.

“I know how great state of Iowa is and I think you can see that in some of the amazing stories and people who have resided in these borders. So just being able to share those stories, not just with Iowans, but across the country, that’s something I’m really proud of,” Siepker said.

The original idea was to create a documentary about Nile Kinnick and Iowa State’s Jack Trice together, but after learning more about their stories they decided to split them up.

Siepker wanted to make sure that they touched on the Heisman trophy winner at Iowa and his athletic career, but also include more about his upbringing and his military background. With the help of family, experts, and archives from the University of Iowa, Siepker said he hopes viewers learn more about Nile the man and not the myth.

“He wasn’t like so far ahead of us all that we can’t achieve the goodness that he had. When you turn somebody into a near 20-foot grown statue, you kind of make him almost untouchable, like it’s unreachable,” Siepker explained. “Hopefully, we can remind people that all the amazing morals and ethics that he achieved off the field, we can do that. He can teach us kind of the way.”

Kinnick: The Documentary will be available on Vimeo on Wednesday, August 24.

