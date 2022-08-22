July Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting justified, county attorney says

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The LInn County Attorney’s Office has concluded an officer-involved shooting from last month was justified and criminal charges against the officers are not warranted.

The conclusion comes after an investigation into the July 30 incident in which two Cedar Rapids police officers shot 23-year-old Brandon Nelson, of Cedar Rapids.

Officers tried to pull over Nelson, who they said had been driving erratically. That’s when the officers said Nelson pulled out a firearm, and the three exchanged gunfire.

Investigators said Cedar Rapids Police Officers Blair Klostermann and Matt Jenatscheck shot Nelson at least three times, leaving him with wounds to his left lower abdomen, his left chest and left tibia.

Nelson survived the shooting.

The investigation included all police narratives and reports from the case, along with squad car and body camera footage from the officers.

County Attorney Nick Maybanks said he concluded the shooting was justified and criminal charges are not warranted.

